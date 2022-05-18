Driver Crashes Into Navy Federal Branch On Nine Mile Road

A driver crashed into the Navy Federal Branch on Nine Mile Road next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market Wednesday morning.

The vehicle went partially through a window and door into the front of the building at 1531 East Nine Mile Road. The driver was not injured.

The credit union was not open at the time of the incident.

Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.