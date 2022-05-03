Cantonment Man Accused Of Molesting Girl Under 12

A Cantonment man is accused of molesting a girl under age 12.

Brandon Christopher White, 31, was charged with felony sexual molestation of a victim under 12 years of age. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $100,000.

White allegedly touched the female victim inappropriately over a period of about three years.

According to an arrest report, White admitted that about one year ago, the victim fell asleep in his bed and when he woke up, “he was scratching her back with his hand under her shirt, and his other hand was on her buttocks”.

“Brandon said it was scary for him, and he became concerned about falling asleep with people,” the report continues.

The victim told investigators that he had touched her in other inappropriate ways, the report states.

According to investigators, the victim disclosed the sexual abuse and was terrified that White had impregnated her. She said that she had watched a show in which an 11-year old girl became pregnant and died.

“Because (the victim) did not understand what had to happen to become pregnant and remained terrified that she was would die, (redacted) brought her to the hospital to get a pregnancy test,” the report states.