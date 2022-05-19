Blue Wahoos Cruise To Seventh Consecutive Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos didn’t let a pair of off days disrupt their winning streak, as they defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 7-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in a row.

Cody Mincey (W, 3-1) received his third straight winning decision, allowing only one run on six hits over 5.0 innings.

Montgomery, playing with only 20 players on their active roster after Tuesday’s game was postponed due to health and safety protocols, got length out of starter Zack Trageton (L, 0-2). The righty pitched into the sixth inning, though a persistent effort from the Blue Wahoos offense kept the momentum on Pensacola’s side.

In the third inning, the Blue Wahoos scored three runs to take an early lead. J.D. Orr reached on a bunt single in his 2022 Double-A debut, then scored on a Luis Aviles Jr. RBI single. José Devers, also newly added to the Pensacola roster, lined a double to right-center before Griffin Conine brought home a run with an RBI groundout. With runners at the corners, Paul McIntosh broke from first and got in a rundown to allow Devers to score from third and give the Blue Wahoos a 3-0 advantage.

Aviles hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the fifth inning. Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit an RBI single in the sixth, and McIntosh brought home a pair of insurance runs with a double in the ninth.

Mincey handed things off to the Pensacola bullpen in the sixth, and Anthony Maldonado, Jefry Yan and Josh Simpson combined to strike out 10 Montgomery batters over 4.0 scoreless innings. For Simpson, his 18.2 consecutive scoreless innings marks the longest active streak in the minors.

The Blue Wahoos have now won seven in a row, their longest streak since 2018, and lead the South Division by 2.5 games after Biloxi’s loss to Mississippi.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos