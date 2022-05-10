Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Tate, Northview Seniors
May 10, 2022
The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded two academic scholarships.
Northview High School senior Ethan Kilburn was awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship. He plans to attend the University of West Florida in the fall to pursue a degree in cybersecurity.
Tate High School senior Alyssa Daniels was awarded a $1,000 Stephen Jogan academic scholarship. She will attend the University of Florida in the fall and major in sports management.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments