Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Tate, Northview Seniors

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded two academic scholarships.

Northview High School senior Ethan Kilburn was awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship. He plans to attend the University of West Florida in the fall to pursue a degree in cybersecurity.

Tate High School senior Alyssa Daniels was awarded a $1,000 Stephen Jogan academic scholarship. She will attend the University of Florida in the fall and major in sports management.

