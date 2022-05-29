About Those Throwback Navy Uniforms On The Blue Wahoos

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have partnered with Naval Air Station Pensacola to honor the legacy of the Navy in the Pensacola community and the history of Navy baseball by wearing accurate replicas of World War II-era Navy baseball uniforms on Memorial Day weekend and Independence Day weekend.

The Navy baseball uniforms worn by the team are modeled after uniforms worn by the Navy’s baseball team during World War II. During the war, over 500 major league baseball players served in the military including Ted Williams, Bob Feller, Jackie Robinson, Stan Musial, and Joe DiMaggio. Williams famously was stationed in Pensacola, playing for the Bronson Field baseball team while training to become a fighter pilot.

“We are very excited to share the history of Navy baseball in Pensacola with the Blue Wahoos and look forward to seeing Navy Baseball uniforms take the field,” Jason Boortz, Public Affairs Officer at Naval Air Station Pensacola, said. “We’re grateful to the community for their constant support of the Navy, the Blue Wahoos for their support of the Navy-Marine Relief Society, and for the opportunity to share the history of Navy Baseball with fans in Pensacola.”

Bortz and NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Terrence Shashaty threw out the first pitches in the Navy uniforms on Saturday.

The Navy baseball jerseys will be worn again on-field by the Blue Wahoos on Sunday and on July 2. Following the July 2 game, the uniforms will be auctioned to benefit the Navy-Marine Relief Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides financial assistance and additional programs and services to members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps and their families.

Additionally, the team will be installing a Navy baseball display at Blue Wahoos Stadium, helping share the story of Navy baseball and Pensacola’s Bronson Field team with fans at the ballpark.

The Wahoos lost 9-1 to the Mississippi Braves Saturday night.