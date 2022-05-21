Happy Birthday Mr. Frank! Local Pearl Harbor Survivor Frank Emond Turns 104 Today

Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment is celebrating his 104th birthday today.

Originally from Rhode Island, Emond enlisted in the Navy in 1938 as a musician. He played the French horn for the ship’s band and even got to perform at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York before he was assigned to the USS Emond, CWO4 USN (RET.), spent his naval career as a musician and band director. He was on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Emond then walked to the conductor’s stand, picked up the baton and proceeded to direct the band in “Stars and Stripes”.

After seven years of playing horn, he became a Navy bandleader, retiring in 1968.

“I’m about the last one (Pearl Harbor survivor) left around here,” Emond said during a previous drive-by birthday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

He remained a music man; sometimes leading the music at Gonzalez Methodist and performing with the Pensacola Civic Band.

Last November, he broke his own Guinness World Record as “World’s Oldest Conductor”. At age 103, led the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Glenn Miller’s iconic “In the Mood” at the American Veteran Center’s “America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes” at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington.

Pictured above: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment broke his own Guinness World Record as “World’s Oldest Conductor” in Washington, D.C. Pictured below: Scenes from Frank Emond’s 102nd drive-thru birthday party l at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.