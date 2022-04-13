Two Arrested After Items, Including Silver And Guns, Stolen In Nearly $100,000 Burglary

Two North Escambia men are accused of taking items worth nearly $100,000, including nine guns, during a burglary on Innerarity Point Road.

Raymond Eugene Love, age 41 of Molino, and David Ross Holmquist, age 50 of Cantonment, were both charged with nine counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft $20,000 to $100,000, armed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

During the burglary, Love and Holmquist allegedly took items including $60,000 in silver bars and bullion, ammunition valued at $10,000, 50 extra magazines for an AR-15 and AK-47, and the firearms, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. The items were collectively valued at $96,459.

The homeowner arrived to find his indoor dog outside and that his house had been ransacked. According to the ECSO, the home was entered through a window over the kitchen sink.

A third suspect identified in the case has not yet been arrested, according to court records.

Love (pictured right) remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $261,000. Holmquist was jailed without bond.