Turning Colder The Next Few Nights. Yes, We Said Colder.

It will be turning colder the next few nights in the North Escambia area. The overnight low will dip into the lower 40s for Thursday night. Friday and Saturday night, lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.