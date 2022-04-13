Three Big Wins For Tate Baseball Over Navarre; NHS Falls To Lighthouse; Jay Softball Beats Northview

BASEBALL

Tate 20, Navarre 0

The Tate Aggies shut out Navarre 20-0 in fiving innings Tuesday night.

Ethan McAnally started for Tate on the mound, giving up no runs, no hits, and striking out three in three innings. Tucker Griffin went for one inning, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one. Drew Reaves pitched an inning, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out one.

Cade Kelly and Kirk Mosley led the Aggies at bat with three hits. Drew Reaves, Frankie Randall and Jay Davis had two hits each.

Tate 4, Navarre 1 (JV)

Tate Aggies junior varsity topped Navarre 4-1 Tuesday.

On the pitcher’s mound, Cole McNair allowed one hit, no runs and had three strikeouts over three innings.Tristin Lynn threw for two, allowing one hit and striking out three in two innings. In one inning, Conner Baer allowed one hit and one run.

Anthony Longo knocked a home run for the Aggies.

Neal Croom went 2-3 for the Aggies to lead at the plate. Trey Rebber, Damien Cullen, Ketch King, Allan Beasley and Longo had one hit each.

Tate 13, Navarre 3 (Freshmen)

The Tate Freshmen Aggies beat Navarre 13-3.

Brodie Rhodes pitched the win, going three innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four with no walks. Brayden Beck and Trevor Land closed the game in relief.

Brayden Walker and Nathan Ozuna led the Aggies at the plate, both going 2-3.

Lighthouse Christian 4, Northview 1

Lighthouse Christian defeated Northview 4-1 Tuesday night in Bratt.

SOFTBALL

Jay 13, Northview 7

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 13-7 Tuesday night in Jay.

Caitlyn Gavin had a solo homer for the Lady Royals in the second, and Alyana Lower added her home run in the fifth. Northview’s Kailyn Watson hit a home run in the seventh inning.

Rylie Cochran led off for the Royals, going four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and recording nine strikeouts.

Jamison Gilman was in the circle for four and a third innings for Northview, giving up 11 runs on 10 hits while striking out three. Aubrey Stuckey went for one and two-thirds innings, surrendering three hits, two runs and striking out three.

Gavin and Kaylee Gilbreath were both 3-4 for the Lady Royals.

Watson led the Chiefs at bat, going 3-4. Chloe Ragsdale, Kayla Dixon, Stuckey and Alanna Roberson added one hit each.

West Florida 4, Tate 2

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.