Tate High School Hosts District Special Olympics (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia County School District’s Special Olympics Spring Games were held Wednesday at Tate High School with about 500 student athletes and about 400 Tate student volunteers assisting as “buddies” and event workers.

The event began with a Special Olympics Torch around the track at Pete Gindl Stadium.

