Tate Baseball Drops To Pace, Northview Beats Pine Forest; Tate Softball Shuts Out Escambia

Here’s a roundup of Friday night high school scores:

BASEBALL

Pace 5, Tate 2

Pace 6, Tate 4 (JV)

Northview 2, Pine Forest 1

SOFTBALL

Tate 12, Escambia 0

Tate 12, Escambia 0 (JV)

For a photo gallery from both the varsity and junior varsity Tate games, click here.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.