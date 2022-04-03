Sunshine Today; Watching Severe Weather Potential Headed Into Tuesday

We are watching the potential (2 of 5) for severe weather late headed into Tuesday. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will all be possible. We’ll have further updates on timing and threats as we get closer.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast: