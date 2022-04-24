Sunshine For Sunday And Monday; Rain Chance Returns By Tuesday
April 24, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
