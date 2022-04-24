Sunshine For Sunday And Monday; Rain Chance Returns By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.