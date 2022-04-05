Stay Weather Aware: Risk Of Severe Storms For Tuesday, Again Wednesday

April 5, 2022

There is an enhanced (3 of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail and fast moving tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rainfall may also lead to localized flooding concerns.

Another round of storms will bring a slight (2 of 5) chance of severe weather for Wednesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

