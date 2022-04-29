Small Chance Of Showers Returns Today

April 29, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

