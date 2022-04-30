Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.