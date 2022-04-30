Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend
April 30, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
