High In The Middle 80s For Monday; Chance Of Showers By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming sunny by afternoon with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.