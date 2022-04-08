Escambia Schools Seek Input On 9th-12th Grade Reproductive Health, Disease Curriculum

April 8, 2022

Escambia County School District will be evaluating publisher provided curriculum samples of 9th-12th grade instructional materials for reproductive health and disease education.Teachers and community members are invited to review teacher and student sample materials and provide feedback through April 21.

Digital and print feedback forms will be available on the Instructional Materials Adoption website (https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/IMAdoption) and the ECSD Health Education website (https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/healthed), as well as during the review meetings listed below.

Community and teacher review input dates will be April 13 and April 19 from 4-6 p.m. in Room 147 at Spencer Bibbs, 2005 North 6th Avenue.

Interested persons can contact Subject Area Specialist Casandra Manis to review samples outside of the dates listed above, cmanis@ecsdfl.us or (850) 316-3962.

The Instructional Materials Evaluation Committees will meet April 21 from 4-6 pm at Spencer Bibbs, Room 147, to review committee member evaluations, as well as community and teacher input. There will be time during the meeting for public input. The committees will rank the submitted titles and submit all information to the superintendent to make a recommendation to the school board for adoption.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 