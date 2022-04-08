Escambia Schools Seek Input On 9th-12th Grade Reproductive Health, Disease Curriculum

Escambia County School District will be evaluating publisher provided curriculum samples of 9th-12th grade instructional materials for reproductive health and disease education.Teachers and community members are invited to review teacher and student sample materials and provide feedback through April 21.

Digital and print feedback forms will be available on the Instructional Materials Adoption website (https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/IMAdoption) and the ECSD Health Education website (https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/healthed), as well as during the review meetings listed below.

Community and teacher review input dates will be April 13 and April 19 from 4-6 p.m. in Room 147 at Spencer Bibbs, 2005 North 6th Avenue.

Interested persons can contact Subject Area Specialist Casandra Manis to review samples outside of the dates listed above, cmanis@ecsdfl.us or (850) 316-3962.

The Instructional Materials Evaluation Committees will meet April 21 from 4-6 pm at Spencer Bibbs, Room 147, to review committee member evaluations, as well as community and teacher input. There will be time during the meeting for public input. The committees will rank the submitted titles and submit all information to the superintendent to make a recommendation to the school board for adoption.