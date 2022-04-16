ECFR: Electric Problem Sparked Molino House Fire

Escambia Fire Rescue now says a fire that destroyed a Molino home early Friday morning was caused by “an electrical issue”.

The home in the 2000 block of Mathison Road, about a half mile west of Highway 29, was declared a total loss following the fire that was reported about 12:40 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the garage area of the approximately 2,700 square foot brick home. A large portion of the home’s roof collapsed during the fire.

The occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to escape with their pet.

There were no injuries.

The Molino, Cantonment, McDavid, Ensley, Beulah, Bellview and Ferry Pass stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.