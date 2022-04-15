Occupants Escape Uninjured From Early Morning House Fire

The occupants were able to escape uninjured from a house fire in Molino early Friday morning.

The home in the 2000 block of Mathison Road, about a half mile west of Highway 29, was heavily damaged in a fire reported about 12:50 a.m.

The Molino, Cantonment, McDavid, Ensley, Walnut Hill and Beulah fire stations were among those responding, along with Escambia County EMS.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Friday morning.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.