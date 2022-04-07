Century Man Charged With Burglary Of Vacant Home

A Century man has been charged with a recent burglary.

James Daniel Arrington, 48, was charged with felony burglary, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrington is accused of burglarizing a vacant residence on East Highway 4 in Century. After receiving a tip that Arrington was dropped off a short distance from the residence with a duffel bag, a relative of the property owner found Arrington inside the home, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The report states the front door of the home was covered with a piece of tin that was removed during the burglary and a window was damaged when Arrington fled the residence.

“It should be noted that Arrington has been the suspect in several recent theft complaints in Century,” the ECSO report states.

When Arrington was arrested a few days later at his residence, a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue was found in his pants pocket, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Arrington denied any involvement in the burglary, telling deputies that he was at the Atmore casino at the time.