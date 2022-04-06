Ascend Investing $80 Million In Cantonment Plant; Virtual Community Meeting Planned

April 6, 2022

Ascend Performance Materials is investing over $80 million in improvements at their Cantonment plant, and a virtual meeting is planned for Thursday to provide more information to the community surrounding the facility.

“These investments represent our commitment to safety and reliability in the community,” Ascend said in a statement emailed to NorthEscambia.com.

Nearby residents will notice increased activity at the plant, including numerous vehicles parked at the water tower at the intersection of Old Chemstrand and Chemstrand Roads and at the plant’s park area.

The turnaround will be completed in early May. During the event, shift changes are scheduled from 5-7 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. to minimize traffic impacts, the company said.

A virtual community meeting will be held on April 7 at 6:00 p.m. Details below

WHAT: Ascend Virtual Community Meeting
WHEN: April 7, 2022, 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: ascendmaterials.com/PNSCommunityMeeting

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

