Alabama Reopens Driver’s License Offices After Week Closure

Alabama has reopened driver’s license offices across the state after migrating from a decades old system into the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS.

Alabama citizens now have access to a variety of new options and such enhanced services as allowing individuals to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.

Additionally, the system now offers expanded online services including but not limited to:

Ability to update their addresses

Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses

Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards

Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks

Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals

Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

In addition to the new hardware, tremendous amounts of data received since 1970 has been converted into LEADS.