$80 Million Turnaround Project Beginning At Ascend With 500 Contractors. Here’s What You Need To Know.

An $80 million turnaround project is beginning at Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment and is expected to continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week through May 4.

About 90% of the plant will be shut down, but some utility operations will continue. Officials said there are no issues expected from the shutdown or startup of the manufacturing plant. There is not expected to be any noise from the operation, but other plants on the property will continue to make noise as usual.

Up to 500 outside contractors will be involved in the turnaround. That means numerous vehicles will be parked at the water tower at the intersection of Old Chemstrand and Chemstrand Roads and at the plant’s gym and park area. Temporary parking lot lights will be used as needed.

A law enforcement presence will help with traffic flow in and out of the site during shirt changes. Buses will be used to transport workers from the plant to and from the parking areas.

Contractors are being encouraged to use Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand roads, not surrounding residential streets.

During the event, shift changes are scheduled from 5-7 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

All of the contractor employees have undergone a stringent evaluation, including drug, alcohol and background checks, said Ascend Environment, Safety, Security, and Health Leader Dean Rossi during a recent virtual community meeting. He said the company has also partnered with local law enforcement.

“We are about our communities in which we operate,” Ascend Cantonment Site Director Matthew Steward said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.