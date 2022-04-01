$1.5 Million Project To Improve I-10 And I-110 Interchange Safety Begins Soon
April 7, 2022
Construction is set to begin later this month on $1.5 million in safety improvements at the I-10/I-110 interchange in Escambia County.
Planned in improvements include:
- Milling and resurfacing all ramps to improve ride quality.
- Applying an anti-skid surface on all ramps.
- Adding audible edge lines to alert drivers of the edge of the roadway along all ramps.
- Installing raised rumble strip sets across the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.
- Reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound.
- Additional work will include improvements for the guardrail, signage, and pavement marking
Lane closures will be allowed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.
