Three Jailed After Flomaton Police Execute Narcotics Search Warrant

March 21, 2022

Three people were arrested Sunday afternoon after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a mobile home in Flomaton.

The Flomaton Police Department served the warrant at a residence on Wiley Drive off Highway 113. They reported finding methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (“spice”), marijuana and drug paraphernalia including hypodermic needles and pipes.

Amanda Charlene Pugh, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (spice), possession of marijuana II,  and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Keith McCory, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia (pictured middle below).

Danny Lamarr Harrellson, 57, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (spice),  and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 