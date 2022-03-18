Three Injured, Multiple Mobile Homes Destroyed At Trailer Park North Of Atmore

Multiple mobile homes were destroyed by wind and three people were injured in a trailer park north of the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation Friday morning.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said two people were transported to the hospital and one other person was injured at the Big Oak Mobile Home Park at 7400 Jack Springs Road about 9 a.m. There were no fatalities.

The sheriff said nine mobile homes were destroyed as a storm moved through.

“It’s devastating. Those people have nothing left,” he said. “We are so thankful that no one was killed or severely injured, but to know everything than you owned is no more. That’s difficult to see.”

“It looked like a bomb hit some of them,” Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles told NorthEscambia.com.

Several of the homes were blown from their foundations and scattered about the mobile home park. First responders from Poarch Creek, Escambia County, Alabama, Baldwin County and the state combed through the wreckage looking for any injured or trapped. Officials said everyone was account for following the search.

“We have one guy that was in his mobile home when the storm hit. He was asleep. He said when he work up, he was in the woods,” Jackson said. “Obviously the Good Lord was looking out for him.”

The sheriff said officials working on providing shelter for those that have been displaced.

The National Weather Service in Mobile will survey the scene on Saturday to determine if the damage was caused by straight line winds, a downburst or possibly a tornado.

Escambia County (AL) Emergency Management Director David Adams said while there were indications of some rotation in the damage, it appeared straight line winds were the likely cause.

There was other wind damage to outbuildings and flooding reported in the immediate area.

