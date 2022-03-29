Threat Level Increased: Severe Thunderstorms Likely For Wednesday Night

A significant severe outbreak is expected across our area with damaging straight line winds up to 80 mph and several fast moving tornadoes possible, some could be strong.

The threat level has been updated to a (locally) rare 4 out of 5.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.