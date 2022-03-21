There Was No Aircraft Emergency In Molino Sunday, Just A Pilot Enjoying Great Weather

There was no aircraft emergency or emergency landing in Molino on Sunday, just a man taking advantage of great weather for a leisurely flight in his powered parachute.

Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 29 in Molino about 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon after someone reported that they thought they saw a small aircraft go down in a wooded area north of Highway 196.

They found the aircraft — a 2021 Airwolf — had landed in a grassy field alongside Highway 29 near Duxbury Avenue, just south of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct.

The man uses the field, which belongs to a relative, for his landings and takeoffs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.