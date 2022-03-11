Tate Drops Varsity Game To Crestview; Tate Freshmen Top Pace

Crestview 5, Tate 3

The Crestview Bulldogs defeated the Tate aggies 5-3 Thursday night in Crestview.

Dalton Biggs went two innings allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three. Rilee Lowery pitched four, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two.

Ethan McAnally led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 with one RBI. Clif Quiggins, Cade Kelley and Jay Davis each went 1-3.

Tate 3, Pace 2 (Freshman)

The Tate High School Freshmen took the lead late in the game to defeat Pace 3-2 Thursday.

Down 2-0, the Aggies scored one in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to earn the win.

Taite Davis, Nathan Ozuna, Tyler Folmar and Brady Smith had one hit each for the Aggies.

Kaleb Posta earned the win on the mound for Tate. He went four innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six. Edgar Sheppard opened with three innings, allowing two runs, five hits and striking out two.

