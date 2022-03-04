Sunshine, Highs Around 80 Through The Weekend

March 4, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

