Sunny, Weekend Highs Around 80
March 5, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
\
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Comments