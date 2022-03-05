Sunny, Weekend Highs Around 80

March 5, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

