Sunny, Upper 50s Today; Chance Of Rain By Tuesday
March 13, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
