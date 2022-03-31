Storms Dump Hail; Strong Winds Cause Minor Damage

March 31, 2022

A line of strong storms dropped hail, and strong winds caused minor damage in Escambia County early Thursday morning.

NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photos (below) showed minor damage to an awning at a home near the intersection of Kingsfield and Chemstrand Roads, and tree limbs were reported down in the Cantonment area.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler was left hanging over  Escambia Bay as severe weather moved through the area early Thursday morning. Click here for details and photos.

Hail fell across a large swath from Beulah in Escambia County and into Santa Rosa County.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported up to about 500 customers without power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Florida Power & Light reported up to about 300 out in Escambia County and nearly 2,000 without power in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to scattered reports of power lines down across the county, including Highway 168 near Wiggins Road near Bratt.

