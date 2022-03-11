Softball: Northview Beats Central Christian; Milton Gets Past Tate

March 11, 2022

Northview 12, Central Christian 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Central Christian Saints of Robertsdale 12-1 Thursday night in Bratt.

With a first pitch delayed nearly an hour due to missing umpires,  Aubrey Stuckey tossed a complete game win over five innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out 13 and walking none.

Stuckey led Northview at the plate, going 3-3 with two RBIs and a triple. Emma Gilmore was 2-2 with one RBI, one run and a double; Chloe Ragsdale was 2-3 with one run and one RBI. Payton Gilchrist, Alana Roberson and Gracie Godwin each had one hit.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Milton 14, Tate 2

The Tate Aggies could not recover after falling behind early in a 14-2 loss to Milton Thursday night.

Jordan Smith took the loss for Tate, allowing 14 runs on 10 hits in four innings while striking out one.

Michayla Kent, Christina Mason,  Sophia Jones and Courtney Lundquist had one hit each for Tate.

Pictured: The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the Central Christian Saints of Robertsdale Thursday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

