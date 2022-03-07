Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today; Rainy Patter Continues All Week

March 7, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

