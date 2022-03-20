Search Warrant Served At Gun Shop In Investigation; Officials Seek More Info

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information about an Escambia County gun shop after a search warrant was served there on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com was the only media there as local, state and federal authorities executed a search warrant Friday at Don’s Gun Shop at 9413 North Palafox Street, just north of Nine Mile Road. On Friday, FDLE confirmed they were involved in serving the search warrant.

On Saturday, the agency said they have received “multiple citizen complaints” about the gun shop. FDLE said they are investigating the allegations in a joint investigation with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“We believe members of the public may have additional information that could aid in our investigation,” FDLE said, asking for the public to submit any tips by calling their Pensacola office at (850) 595-2100.

A sign on the front door of the business on Saturday stated, “Closed. If your gun was here, please call the number on the card below. Sorry for the inconvenience.” That number is FDLE Special Agent Chelsea Atzel at (850) 595-2012 or cell (850) 378-6746.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.