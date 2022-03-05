Pancake Dinner Raises Over $7,250 To Benefit Family Critically Injured In Wreck

Friday night’s “Grace for the Grants” pancake dinner at Byrneville Elementary School raised over $7,250 to benefit a local family injured in a car crash.

The community turned out in a big way for the pancake plates that were complete with sausage or bacon and drink. The event directly raised $4,754, and Modern Woodman donated another $2,500.

All proceeds will benefit the Grant family. In January, Brian Grant and his three children were critically injured in a traffic crash on Highway 31 in the Wawbeek community between Atmore and Flomaton. The wreck also claimed the life of another driver.

