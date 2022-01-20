Flomaton Man Killed; Adult And Kids Critically Injured In Crash

A Flomaton man was killed in a tragic traffic crash Wednesday that critically injured a man and three juveniles, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Calvin L. Johnson, 68, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda SUV he was driving collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup driven by 46-year old Brian T. Grant of Atmore, according to troopers. Grant and the children were transported to two area hospitals in multiple medical helicopters.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 31 near Old Atmore Road in the Wawbeek community, about five miles west of Atmore.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

The Flomaton, Atmore, Wawbeek, Friendship and Lambeth fire departments; the Century and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue; MedStar EMS; McMillan EMS; Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.