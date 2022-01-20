Flomaton Man Killed; Adult And Kids Critically Injured In Crash

January 20, 2022

A Flomaton man was killed in a tragic traffic crash Wednesday that critically injured a man and three juveniles, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Calvin L. Johnson, 68, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda SUV he was driving collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup driven by 46-year old Brian T. Grant of Atmore, according to troopers.  Grant and the children were transported to two area hospitals in multiple medical helicopters.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 31 near Old Atmore Road in the Wawbeek community, about five miles west of Atmore.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

The Flomaton, Atmore, Wawbeek, Friendship and Lambeth fire departments; the Century and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue; MedStar EMS; McMillan EMS; Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 