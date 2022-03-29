More Details Released In Case Of Molino Man Facing Multiple Child Porn Charges

Court documents are offering new details about multiple child porn charges brought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement against a 76-year old Molino man.

William David Pettus of 3101 Crabtree Church Road was charged with 25 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material on Saturday.

The investigation began last August after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Escambia County. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Pettus’ residence in February. Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being abused, according to FDLE.

In documents obtained Monday by NorthEscambia.com, a FDLE special agent said an IP address belonging to Pettus was used to share files of known pornography between August 3, 2021, and again between January 23 and January 24, 2022. A search warrant was served at Pettus’ home at 3101 Crabtree Church Road.

“William Pettus identified the two desktop computers in his office were his and that his wife did not use computers, an arrest warrant states.

According to FDLE, 25 child pornographic images of male and female children as young as three were recovered from Pettus’ desktop computer, CDs, and external hard drives.

Most of Pettus’ statements to investigators were redacted from the warrant affidavit.

Pettus was released from the Escambia County Jail Saturday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on an FDLE arrest warrant. ESCO and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case.