Man Wanted For Questioning In Homicide Last Week In Ensley

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question a man in connection with a homicide last week in Ensley.

Christopher Occie McCullough, 38, is wanted for questioning only in a homicide that occurred March 12 in the 700 block of West Johnson Avenue.

A 47-year old man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle. He was found with a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on McCullough’s whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.