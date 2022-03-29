Man Charged With Multiple Weapons Offenses After Highway 97 Traffic Stop

A convicted felon from Jay is facing weapons charges after Highway 97 traffic stop in Davisville.

Curtis Alan Amerson, 63, was charged with four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon for having three firearms and a case hold ammunition in his vehicle.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Highway 97 for a possible warrant service. Amerson was sitting at the address in a white GMC Hummer, and deputies reported that they could plainly see two firearms between the front passenger seat and center console, an arrest report states.

While deputies were waiting for the results of a criminal history check on Amerson, he drove north on Highway 97. Deputies stopped his vehicle at the Piggly Wiggly because his license plate was obscured by a rear carrier. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he was detained due to a 1999 felony conviction.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located a double barrel 12-guage shotgun loaded with two rounds, a .22 caliber rifle with 14 rounds including one in the chamber, a .22 caliber pistol with nine rounds including one in the chamber, and a case containing 13 additional shotgun shells, according to an arrest report.

Amerson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.