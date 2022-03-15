Kingsfield Elementary Teachers Get Pied In The Face For Relay For Life (With Photo Gallery)
March 15, 2022
Kingsfield Elementary School students recently had a chance to pie their teachers in the face.
It was all part of an annual fundraiser for Relay for Life, and they collected $925.
The top five fundraising classes were
- Stephanie Harris, kindergarten, $178.78
- Natalie Goodwin, fourth grade, $112.12
- Kenli Rowe, fourth grade, $107.69
- Melissa Venable, kindergarten, $100.17
- Adam Clark, fifth grade, $69.42
