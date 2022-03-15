Kingsfield Elementary Teachers Get Pied In The Face For Relay For Life (With Photo Gallery)

Kingsfield Elementary School students recently had a chance to pie their teachers in the face.

It was all part of an annual fundraiser for Relay for Life, and they collected $925.

The top five fundraising classes were

Stephanie Harris, kindergarten, $178.78

Natalie Goodwin, fourth grade, $112.12

Kenli Rowe, fourth grade, $107.69

Melissa Venable, kindergarten, $100.17

Adam Clark, fifth grade, $69.42

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.