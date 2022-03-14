Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Lucson Joseph assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Lucson is serving a five year sentence out of Palm Beach County for charges including grand theft, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, obstructing a criminal investigation and battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT.