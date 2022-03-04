Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash Claims At Least One Life

The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash Thursday night in Molino claimed at least one life.

A semi-truck and a pickup truck collided about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

Three people in the pickup truck were reportedly injured. At least one of them passed away following the crash, according to FHP. The semi-truck driver was not seriously injured.

After the collision, the truck jackknifed into the Tom Thumb parking lot and came to rest against the business’s sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and, as of story publication time, had not released further information.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the pickup truck until FHP notifies next of kin.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.