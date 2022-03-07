Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure

– Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Inside lane closures between Q and A streets as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals. Outside intermittent lane closures will occur at various locations along West Cervantes, between Dominguez and A Streets, to allow crews to construct Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps and traffic pole foundations.

Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Sorrento Road (State Road (S.R.) 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road (C.R.) 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11, as crews place a watermain.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11, as crews place a watermain. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11, as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, March 7 as crews perform concrete operations.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, March 7 as crews perform concrete operations. U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) from Brent Lane to north of I-10 – Work will begin on a $6.3 million construction project the week of Monday, March 7 to mill and resurface a three-mile section of U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) from Brent Lane (S.R. 296) to north of I-10. The project will also include curb, ramp and sidewalk improvements, new signage and pavement markings, and traffic signalization upgrades. During construction there will be periodic nighttime lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project is estimated for completion in early 2023

Work will begin on a $6.3 million construction project the week of Monday, March 7 to mill and resurface a three-mile section of U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) from Brent Lane (S.R. 296) to north of I-10. The project will also include curb, ramp and sidewalk improvements, new signage and pavement markings, and traffic signalization upgrades. During construction there will be periodic nighttime lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project is estimated for completion in early 2023 Saufley Field Road (S.R. 296) sidewalk improvement project: The eastbound right lane of Saufley Field Road between Mobile Highway and Denver Avenue will be closed beginning Sunday, March from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews construct sidewalk improvements. The closure will last approximately two weeks.

The eastbound right lane of Saufley Field Road between Mobile Highway and Denver Avenue will be closed beginning Sunday, March from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews construct sidewalk improvements. The closure will last approximately two weeks. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Routine Utility Maintenance near S.R. 295 – Westbound traffic can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 as crews perform utility work.

Westbound traffic can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 as crews perform utility work. S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) Routine Utility Maintenance near East Fairfield Drive – Motorists can expect intermittent southbound outside lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10, as crews install equipment.

Motorists can expect intermittent southbound outside lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10, as crews install equipment. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Driveway Installation near the AT&T and Urgent Care Building – Motorists can expect intermittent northbound outside lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 as crews perform paving operations.

Motorists can expect intermittent northbound outside lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 as crews perform paving operations. West 9 Mile Road (U.S. 90) Routine Utility Maintenance from West Ashland Avenue to Ashland Avenue – Motorists can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 7 as crews perform utility work.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to a six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

- U.S. 90 Simpson River Bridge Project – Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 as crews install a barrier wall.

I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the C.R. 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, March 7 as crews perform construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.