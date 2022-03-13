Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 McGuire’s Saint Patrick’s Day Run– Drivers will encounter closures on the following roads near McGuire’s Irish Pub from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12 for the Saint Patrick’s Day Run: East Gregory Street, Bayfront Parkway, 9th Avenue, and East Garden Street.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 13 through Saturday, March 19. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Inside lane closures and shifts between D and Q streets as crews perform median improvements, signalization installation and construct curb and gutter and sidewalk. Outside intermittent lane closures will occur at various locations along West Cervantes, between Dominguez and A Streets, to allow crews to construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps and traffic pole foundations.

Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 18, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 18, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, March 14 as crews perform concrete operations.

U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) from Brent Lane to north of I-10 – Work has begun on the three-mile project. It will include resurfacing, curb, ramp and sidewalk improvements, new signage and pavement markings, and traffic signalization upgrades. The project is estimated for completion in early 2023.

Saufley Field Road (S.R. 296) Sidewalk Improvements: The eastbound right lane between Mobile Highway and Denver Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Sunday, March 13 as crews construct sidewalk improvements.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 13 through Saturday, March 19. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to a six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

- U.S. 90 Simpson River Bridge Project – Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 as crews install a barrier wall.

- U.S. 90 Simpson River Bridge Project – Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 as crews install a barrier wall.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.