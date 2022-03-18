Get Ready For For A Sunny Weekend

March 18, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 76. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

