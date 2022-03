Free Soup Saturday At Century Park

St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Free Soup Day, Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park in Century.

There will be free cooked soup, crackers and soda for everyone in attendance while supplies last.

Visitors should stay in their vehicles for service, or sit in the park. Nadine McCaw Park is located at the corner of North Century Boulevard and Hecker Road.

File photo.