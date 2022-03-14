Florida Gas Prices Reach A New Record High

March 14, 2022

For the first time in 14 years, Florida’s average price for gasoline is above $4 a gallon. Florida gas prices raced higher last week, reaching a new record-high average price of $4.38 per gallon on Friday. This smashed Florida’s previous record-high of $4.08 per gallon, which was set in July 2008.

The average price for gasoline on Sunday was $4.35 per gallon in Florida, up 87 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $4.24, among the lowest in the state. In North Escambia, a low of $4.23 could be found Sunday night at one station on Highway 29 in cantonment

Throughout the past two weeks, the state average rose a total of 90 cents per gallon. The cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas is now around $65. That’s $23 more than what drivers paid this time last year.

